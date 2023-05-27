Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $200,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.82. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

