Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

