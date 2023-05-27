Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 120,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,782. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

