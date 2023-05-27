Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 120,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,782. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
