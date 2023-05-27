Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.47 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.