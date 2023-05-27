Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,178,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,178,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,219,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,494 shares of company stock worth $22,101,441. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

