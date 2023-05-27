Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 828.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 255.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

