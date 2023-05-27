Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.3 %

Vinci stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,696. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

