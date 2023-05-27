Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778,106 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.57% of Vimeo worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,295,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.