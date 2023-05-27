Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

