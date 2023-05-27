VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,864. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

