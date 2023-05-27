Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Verge has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and approximately $571,927.32 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00329608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00563222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00423230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,547,257 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.