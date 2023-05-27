Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.48 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $782,198.41 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,455,271,818 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455,271,815 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.