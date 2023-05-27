Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Varta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VARTY remained flat at C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday. Varta has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82.
About Varta
