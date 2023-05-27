Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARTY remained flat at C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday. Varta has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

