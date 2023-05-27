Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.36. 2,347,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.