Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $111,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.36. 2,347,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,586. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

