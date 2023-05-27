Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.29.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.