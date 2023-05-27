Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

