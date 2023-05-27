Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,544,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,353. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

