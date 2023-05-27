Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 4,825,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

