Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,660,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 3,393,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

