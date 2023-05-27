Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTWG opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.37 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

