Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 470,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,314. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
