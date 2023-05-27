Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 470,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,314. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,043,000 after buying an additional 89,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 403,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after buying an additional 57,307 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

