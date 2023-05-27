Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOE stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $129.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

