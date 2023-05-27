Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,597,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 93,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average is $210.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

