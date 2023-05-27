Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGLT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 2,730,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 309,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,972 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,997,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after buying an additional 137,246 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

