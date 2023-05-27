Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $235.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

