VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $79.28 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.