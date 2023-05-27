Valhi, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE VHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 7,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valhi has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

