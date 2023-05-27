VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CFO Ronald Y. Bain Acquires 5,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald Y. Bain acquired 5,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $100,110,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

