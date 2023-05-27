UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 166,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. UTime has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
About UTime
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTime (UTME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.