UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 166,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. UTime has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

About UTime

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

