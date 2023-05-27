Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Upwork Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 1,621,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 94.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 256.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 37.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

