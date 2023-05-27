Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 43.5% in May

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Insider Activity

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $135,305. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

