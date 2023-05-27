Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.76.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.