UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 7.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.