UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.16.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
UDR Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.
UDR Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
