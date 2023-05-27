UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

UDR Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.