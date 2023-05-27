UBS Group Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $18.50

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

