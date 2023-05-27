UBS Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $217.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

