U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.