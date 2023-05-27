u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 338.9% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF stock remained flat at $123.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.76. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.50.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

