Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

