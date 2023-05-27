Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.45. Twin Disc shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3,960 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

