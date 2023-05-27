Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.45. Twin Disc shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3,960 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
