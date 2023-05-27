Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $6,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Friday. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,033. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

