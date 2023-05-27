Truist Financial Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $12.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,770,634 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,288 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $805,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

