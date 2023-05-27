TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Lowered to $11.50 at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.