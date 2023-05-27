Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

