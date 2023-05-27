Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
