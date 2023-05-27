Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

