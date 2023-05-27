Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.08. Trees shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 118,297 shares.
Trees Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
About Trees
TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trees (CANN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.