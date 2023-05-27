TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

TANNL stock remained flat at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

