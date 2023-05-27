Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Traton Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $21.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Traton has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

