Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison Sells 3,501 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.50 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities raised their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

About Transcat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Stories

