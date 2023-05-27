Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison Sells 3,501 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.50 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities raised their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
