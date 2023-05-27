TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 31,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 178,707 shares of company stock valued at $243,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

